Strs Ohio Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 663.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDT opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 291,077 shares of company stock worth $21,994,820. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.