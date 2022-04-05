Strs Ohio Has $739,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

