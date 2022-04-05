Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

LBC opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $681.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

LBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

