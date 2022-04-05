Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.37. Stryker has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after buying an additional 588,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.