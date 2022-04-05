Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNAX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.25. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

