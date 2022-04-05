Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Südzucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.03 ($14.32).

Shares of Südzucker stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €11.88 ($13.05). 487,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a one year high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

