Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

