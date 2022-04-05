Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

