SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.55 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.