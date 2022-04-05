Swing Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Swing has a market cap of $275,748.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,601,125 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

