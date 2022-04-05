Swop (SWOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,870.00

Swop (SWOP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Swop has traded down 8% against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $60,870.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00011076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,164,338 coins and its circulating supply is 2,138,355 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.