Symbol (XYM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.28 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $792.53 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.86 or 0.07502573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.25 or 1.00085332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars.

