Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

SY1 stock opened at €111.20 ($122.20) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €104.53 and its 200-day moving average is €115.75. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

