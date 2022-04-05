SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00280956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.00682674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,293,809 coins and its circulating supply is 123,660,579 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

