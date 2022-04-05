Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will report $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 203,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,049. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

