Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,596,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.