T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Gap Up to $152.86

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.86, but opened at $156.26. T. Rowe Price Group shares last traded at $156.26, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

