Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

