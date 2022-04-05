Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TALO stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.58.
Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.
