Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.98

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 3457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

