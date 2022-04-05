Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.35

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.14.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

