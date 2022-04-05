Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,031,872 shares.The stock last traded at $2.41 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

