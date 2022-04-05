Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $260.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

