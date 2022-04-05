Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 7,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,027. The company has a market cap of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

