Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after buying an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. 1,405,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,677. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

