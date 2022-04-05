Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,208. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.14 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

