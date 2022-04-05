Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,806. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15.

