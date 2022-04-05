Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 412,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,749. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

