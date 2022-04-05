Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

SCHJ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 184,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,483. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

