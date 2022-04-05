Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.
SCHJ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 184,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,483. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.