Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 3,462,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 263.93, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

