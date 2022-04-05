Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unity Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,974. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

