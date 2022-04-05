Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. 2,185,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

