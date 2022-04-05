Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,161 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.