Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.