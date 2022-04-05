Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.98. 53,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $293.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.