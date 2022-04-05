Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

VALE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 45,551,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,352,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

