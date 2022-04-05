Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,771. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.