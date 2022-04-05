Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $21.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.22. 1,151,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.23, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

