Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 108.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 447,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,374. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

