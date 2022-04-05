Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $46.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,135. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,082.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,279.81.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.