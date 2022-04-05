TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 447,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.98.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

