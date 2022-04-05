Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $32.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TGLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 3,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,257. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

