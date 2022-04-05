Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $401.64 Average PT from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TFX stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.09. 7,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,720. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

