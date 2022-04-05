Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €37.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.