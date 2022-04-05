Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €37.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

