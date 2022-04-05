TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

