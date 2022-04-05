Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

