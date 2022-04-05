Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.