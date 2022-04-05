Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

