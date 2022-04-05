Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA traded down $46.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,099.42. The company had a trading volume of 677,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $905.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $960.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

