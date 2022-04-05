Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.30. Teucrium Wheat Fund shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 59,125 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

